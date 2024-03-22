Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Might Be Hinting At Season 2

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End hit the ground floor running as Studio Madhouse created one of the most talked about new anime adaptations in recent memory. Recently, anime fans have shown their love of the series by ranking it higher than Fullmetal Alchemist via the website MAL. In a new social media poster, Frieren's journey might not be over as the anime series has potentially hinted at the creation of a second season to Beyond Journey's End.

Frieren first appeared as a manga series in 2020 from creators Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe. While the series has some stellar action, the franchise is known for its heartfelt and thoughtful story that explores the idea of mortality and what it means to have a lifespan that is far longer than that of a human's. Taking place immediately following the defeat of the Demon King, Frieren comes to the conclusion that she needs to understand more about humanity following the loss of one of her closest friends. Luckily, the manga continues to this day, meaning there is material to be adapted for the anime's return.

Is Frieren Receiving A Season 2?

Right before Anime Japan takes place from March 23rd to the 26th, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End posted a mysterious poster with the statement, "The Journey To End continues." Should a second season be confirmed, it will be interesting to see if Studio Madhouse returns for the follow-up or if a new anime studio takes the reins.

If you wanted to check out Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, the first season is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series, "Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure."

