Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Usurps Rare Fullmetal Alchemist Record

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is the anime we never knew we needed. Thanks to Madhouse, the fantasy hit came to light late last year, and it has since become Anime of the Year material. With its finale on the way, Frieren is stirring tons of buzz, and now it seems the show took down Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood from its lofty perch.

For those unaware of this perch, you should first know few anime series are as beloved as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. For more than a decade, the show has ranked at the top of must-watch lists, and anime fans have long sung its praises. On both My Anime List and Anime News Network, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has dominated its rankings since 2016 or so. But now, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has taken its place.

Yes, that is right. Frieren managed to usurp Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood on two major hubs. Fans have showered the Madhouse anime with tons of love, and buzz for Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is growing in light of its finale. Its recent episodes have been on another level in terms of animation, so Frieren: Beyond Journey's End certainly deserves its lofty new rank.

Of course, this is not the first time Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood has been knocked loose. Shows like Vinland Saga and Attack on Titan have previously taken over the top spot on MAL; However, it seems the Elric Brothers always come back swinging. Now, it is just a matter of time before Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood comes back at Frieren. But if the latter can claim the spot for a few days, well – it will prove just how impressive Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has become.

If you are not familiar with Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, you can check out the hit series on Crunchyroll right now. So for those who want to know more about the series, you can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure.."

What do you think about this Frieren: Beyond Journey's End update? Are you caught up on the new hit anime? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!