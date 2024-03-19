Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Exhibition Announced

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be ending the first season of its anime very soon, and it will be celebrating the anime's successful debut with a special exhibition! Frieren: Beyond Journey's End kicked off the debut season of its anime adaptation last Fall, but over the last few months it has become especially more notable and successful than seen before. With the anime getting ready to round out the first season of its adaptation later this week with its final episode, it's now time to look ahead for a potential future of the franchise as it moves on.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be helping to celebrate the end of the anime's first season with a new exhibition coming to Japan. Running from April 25th to May 12th in Ikebukuro Sunshine City, this special exhibition titled "Frieren Exhibition: The story that begins at the end of the adventure" will feature exclusive goods and other major celebrations for the anime's success as it wraps up its run. To celebrate this new exhibition, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has dropped a new poster for it and you can check it out below.

How to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season Finale

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be ending Season 1 with Episode 28, the final episode of the First-Class Mage Exam Arc. It has yet to be announced as of the time of publication as to whether or not the anime will be getting a second season, but there's still plenty of ground to cover from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's original manga series. If you wanted to catch up with the anime before the finale, you can now find Frieren: Beyond Journey's End streaming with Crunchyroll.

They tease Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as such, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

How have you liked Frieren: Beyond Journey's End's first season?