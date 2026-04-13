Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Opens Up About Major Change in Season 2: “A New Side of Her”

The exciting Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End reaches its conclusion after teasing the Golden Land Arc. The series continues the journey of Frieren and her party as they continue their travels to the North after Fern became a First Class Mage. The party meets new people along the way while also reuniting with old acquaintances as they travel across the continent. The destination, Aureole, where souls of the dead rest, is still far ahead, but they don’t plan on stopping before they reach the legendary place. The latest season runs for only 10 epsiodes and covers the Continued Travels and the Divine Revolte Arc, while also setting up the Golden Land Arc. It’s often considered the best arc in the manga, which introduces Mahat of the Golden City, one of the Seven Sages of Destruction.

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Following the season finale, the offiical website of the anime posted an interview with the voices behind the main characters, Frieren (Atsumi Tanezaki), Fern (Kana Ichinose), and Stark (Chiaki Kobyashi). They all share their experience working on the new season, the changes compared to the first season, and their thoughts on the story so far. When asked to share their thoughts on the second season and explain what kind of journey it was for them, Ichinose explains how Fern changed compared to Season 1.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star Addresses The Change in Fern’s Character

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

During the interview, Ichinose shared, “For Fern, the second season was a season in which we saw a new side of her. For example, the line she says to Stark, ‘I’m free tomorrow. Please keep me company.’ That’s a line that probably wouldn’t have come out in the first season. I think that she was able to say such honest words because their bond deepened and they grew closer as they traveled together. Fern, who is strong and reliable, gradually becomes more vulnerable and opens up her heart.”

She added, “I feel that the second season carefully depicted that change. It was packed with moments that moved my heart, more than the ten episodes suggested. It felt like we had been on a much longer journey. Fern’s inner self and the relationship between the three of them definitely took a step forward. That’s the feeling I got from this season.”

Fern is one of the most beloved characters in the series, who joined Frieren in her new adventure way before Stark did. She has known Frieren since she was a child and honed her magic to an exceptional level as a human mage. Her voice actor acknowledges how Fern has changed through the journey and has become closer to Stark, as she slowly begins to open up her heart to him.

Both have completely opposite personalities, which often causes them to bicker, which often results in Fern getting upset with Stark. While the second season wasn’t long, the anime captured the way she has been changing despite still being a reliable member of the party.

When Is Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3 coming out?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Right after the second season’s final episode was released, the official website of the anime announced a third season for 2027. Additionally, the website also released a key visual featuring a first look at Mahat of the Golden City, the most crucial character in the upcoming season. Mahat is one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, and his powers are beyond anything ordinary adventurers can comprehend.

The Golden Land Arc runs for 28 chapters, and there’s no way to determine if the third season will adapt any other arc without the episode count. You can catch up with the first two seasons of the anime on Crunchyroll, where we can expect Season 3 to drop as well.

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