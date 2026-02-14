Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star Opens Up Change to The Manga: “It’s Really Frustrating”

After the massive success of the first season, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 is rapidly climbing up the ranks. The season is shorter than expected, scheduled for only ten episodes, but it includes some of the best scenes in the series. The first season begins with how Frieren’s journey with Himmel’s party came to an end before she commenced a new adventure after several decades. The story focuses on present-day events while beautifully weaving echoes of the past, creating a narrative where both timelines exist side by side, which makes it incredibly captivating. While Frieren carries on the memories of Himmel’s party with her, she also creates new bonds with Fern, Stark, and many more people she meets on her journey.

Fern and Stark are her two most trustworthy companions who have decided to follow her to Aurelo, the land where the souls rest, so Frieren could meet Himmel. The series has several fan-favorite ships, with Fern and Stark being one of the most popular ones. In an interview with The TV, the cast of the series talked about the latest season, where Kana Ichinose, the voice behind Fern, discusses the frustrating change between the two major characters.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Star Explains Why The Manga Is Frustrating

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

When asked about the change in the relationship between the characters, Ichinose says, “When Stark says something bold, Fern joins in too…it’s a bit like watching a child, and you can’t help but want to root for her (laughs).”

She continues to explain her thoughts on the characters, “Of course, when I’m acting, I put myself in Fern’s shoes, but when I reread the original work, it’s really frustrating. I think that awkwardness is a lovely thing about the two of them, and at the same time, I think of Sein’s words, “Just date already!!!” Both feelings are present.”

Ichinose further adds, “The closer their relationship becomes, the more they notice each other, and as a result, they end up being more careful. While Stark’s growth can be felt, it’s also strange how that growth can sometimes get in the way of their relationship.”

Fern and Stark’s relationship has changed significantly from the first season, and they continue to take small steps in the manga as well. Although their relationship gradually evolves in the manga as well, it can be frustrating at times, given how they can’t be honest about their feelings. The journey is still far from over, and they will continue to spend more time together as the story goes on.

Are Fern and Stark Dating in The Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga?

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

Even though their feelings are obvious to voice actors and even fans, the characters have a long way to go before they realize it themselves. The duo has had several adorable moments in the first season, even to the point that their temporary companion, Sein, a priest, was basically shipping them together. While character interactions are surely a main focus, Season 2 will be full of thrilling moments as Frieren’s party will face even greater challenges on their way to Aureole. However, there’s still a long way to go before the ship sails.

The anime debuted on January 16th, 2026, and drops new episodes on Crunchyroll every Friday at 7:00 AM PT, shortly after the Japanese broadcast. Although the manga is currently on indefinite hiatus, all chapters released so far are available to read for free on Viz Media’s Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End portal, where you can also get links to buy the physical and digital copies of the volumes. So far, 14 volumes have been released in English, while the latest Volume 15, which was released in December 2025 in Japan, still awaits a global release date.

