Major Crunchyroll Isekai Replaces Opening After Confirmed AI Use Controversy

One major Isekai franchise now streaming with Crunchyroll has fully replaced its opening sequence after confirming A.I. use and facing a huge backlash with fans. The Spring 2026 anime schedule is now in full gear as a new wave of anime has made their return with new episodes. Blockbuster franchises are now back in full gear with new offerings, and that includes the highly anticipated return of Ascendance of Bookworm four years after the end of the third season. Unfortunately, it’s been a rocky road for the Isekai hit thus far.

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Ascendance of a Bookworm: Adopted Daughter of an Archduke made its Season 4 premiere, and unfortunately was hit with multiple allegations by fans about the suspected use of artificial intelligence in the making of its newest opening. Following an investigation by WIT Studio, it was confirmed that the opening did have artificially created materials. Now with the release of its future episodes, the anime has replaced its opening with a brand new version that you can check out below.

Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 Replaces Opening After A.I. Use Controversy

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Following the allegations, WIT Studio shared an official statement with fans confirming that they indeed discovered generative A.I. materials were used with the first version of the Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4 opening theme sequence. Apologizing to fans over the matter, they then confirmed that they would be retooling the opening for future episodes and home video releases. Along with confirming their plans to replace the opening from the premiere on streaming platforms, the new version of the opening indeed made the necessary changes.

Fans had pointed out how some of the backgrounds in the opening had used generative A.I., and those backgrounds have indeed been changed for the new version. But WIT Studio has also revealed more about their stance on A.I. use overall, “While we at our company are always interested in and closely monitor new technologies related to video production, we have, in principle (*), not permitted the use of generative AI in the video production of our works, including this one.”

What Does This Mean for Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 4?

Courtesy of WIT Studio

“Despite this, the current situation has occurred solely due to shortcomings in our production management and inspection systems, and we take full responsibility for this series of events,” WIT Studio’s original statement continued. “As the production company of this work, we sincerely apologize to our fans, the original author, and all other related parties.” But also confirmed that “To date, with the exception of this particular cut, no use of AI-generated images has been confirmed in this work” when it comes to future episodes.

Given the popularity for Ascendance of a Bookworm, this controversial start to the new season is a shame considering that the anime has also been turned over to a new team with WIT Studio for this next major arc of the series. It’s likely going to be far from enough to knock down the series on fans’ lists this Spring, but it likely won’t get as much attention as some of the other major Isekai returns now streaming with Crunchyroll.

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