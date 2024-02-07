Viral Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Cosplay Highlights Frieren's Mimic Weakness

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End has been a massive hit with fans since it premiered last Fall, and one hilariously cosplay has gone viral for showing off one of the big reasons why by highlighting Frieren's weakness to Mimics! Frieren: Beyond Journey's End debuted its anime adaptation taking on Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe's original manga series last year, and it was an immediate hit with fans as it revealed how unique of a main character the titular Frieren really would be. Not only was she strong with her vast magical knowledge, but she also had some pretty hilarious weaknesses.

This included jumping in head first when seeing a treasure chest on her journeys, and they usually turned out to be a monster mimicking treasure instead. It led to the now iconic view of Frieren's legs helplessly dangling in the mouth of a mimic, and it's taken on a whole new life with fans outside of the anime itself because it's just that funny. Now one cosplay spotted by @takeuchiP_ on X has gone viral for bringing these Frieren moments to life in great way. Check it out in action below.

Where to Watch Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is currently working through the First-Class Mage Exam arc of the anime with its latest episodes, and it introduces new members to the voice cast with the likes of Azumi Waki as Kanne, Sayumi Suzushiro as Lawine, Kisho Taniyama as Wirbel, Ikumi Hasegawa as Übel, Jiro Sato as Denken, Shohei Komatsu as Land, Eiji Hanawa as Richter, Shizuka Ishigami as Laufen, Kanae Ito as Ehre, Haruka Terui as Sense, and Tarusuke Shingaki as Genau.

If you wanted to catch up with the anime's episodes so far, you can now find Frieren: Beyond Journey's End streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as such, "After the party of heroes defeated the Demon King, they restored peace to the land and returned to lives of solitude. Generations pass, and the elven mage Frieren comes face to face with humanity's mortality. She takes on a new apprentice and promises to fulfill old friends' dying wishes. Can an elven mind make peace with the nature of life and death? Frieren embarks on her quest to find out."

How are you liking Frieren: Beyond Journey's End so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!