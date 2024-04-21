Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Is Getting an Escape Room

You know an anime has made it when the merchandise comes rolling in. From special goodies to top-tier collabs, the biggest anime series on the market have inked their own deals. Now, it seems like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is getting in on the fun. The hit anime is getting an escape game of its own, and it promises to link up with our favorite characters.

According to SCRAP, the Real Escape Game brand is making its own room based on Frieren for fans. The game will be called Escape From the Millennium Dream, and players will be asked to help Fern and Stark within a dream world.

The pair have asked fans to help them navigate the dream world that Frieren conjured in her sleep; The elven mage is asleep, and it seems the clock is counting down for her to awake. The escape game will give players an hour to find a magical grimoire in the dream world that is capable of waking the elf. And of course, they will have to solve riddles and puzzles to see the game through.

According to Real Escape Game, the new room will open in Japan this June with its first stop in Harajuku. The game will travel to different cities through the fall and likely longer. At this point, there is no word on whether the Frieren collaboration will be shown stateside, but fans are crossing their fingers for such a haul.

This new collaboration proves Frieren is living large with its recent success. The manga has been a solid hit for Shogakukan since it launched in 2020, but Madhouse pushed Frieren to new heights with its anime. The show earned rave reviews following its late 2023 launch, and many are now calling the show Anime of the Year material. The finale of Frieren season one was nothing short of fantastical. So hopefully, we will see more on Frieren and her squad on screen soon.

Want to know more about the series? No sweat! You can read the official synopsis of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End below before watching its first season on Crunchyroll:

"Elf mage Frieren and her courageous fellow adventurers have defeated the Demon King and brought peace to the land. But Frieren will long outlive the rest of her former party. How will she come to understand what life means to the people around her? Decades after their victory, the funeral of one her friends confronts Frieren with her own near immortality. Frieren sets out to fulfill the last wishes of her comrades and finds herself beginning a new adventure."

Are you down to try your hand at this anime escape room...?