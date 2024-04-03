Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Stars Shares Their Favorite Anime Moments

The cast of Frieren took the chance to share their favorite moments from the first season of the fan-favorite series.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End took the anime world by storm with its first thoughtful season. Exploring the story of the titular character as she attempts to learn more about humanity following the death of one of her comrades in arms, the Madhouse production has yet to confirm if a second season is on the way. At this year's Anime Japan, not only did the anime cast assemble to reflect on the first season but they also took the chance to share their favorite moments from Frieren's debut.

Frieren first debuted, like many other anime series as a manga. Arriving in 2020 from Kanehito Yamada and artist Tsukasa Abe, the series has continued to this day and released twelve volumes for fans to follow along with the long-living Elf's adventures. While a second season isn't a sure thing at the moment, there are plenty of stories left for them to adapt in the series, and thanks to Beyond Journey's End's popularity, it's a safe bet that we'll see the anime elf making a comeback.

(Photo: Shogakukan)

Frieren's Cast's Favorite Moments

To start, the voice actor that brings Frieren to life, Atusmi Tanzekai, shared her thoughts on her anime favorite moments, taking the chance to hilariously note the running gag of the protagonist running into mimics:

#1: Episode 23 – Frieren gets chomped on by a mimic—and Fern learns about not only how to get out of them but how Frieren gets out of them when she's alone.

#2: Episode 10 – Frieren defeats Aura with a single sentence.

#3 (Tie): Episode 10 – The final conversation between old Flamme and Frieren.

Episode 17 – Stark and Frieren's heartfelt conversation about growing up (and the sick-in-bed Fern).

Next, Kana Ichinose, the voice of Fern, was quite thrilled with the dance featuring her character and the red-clad Stark in season one:

#1: Episode 15 – The dance between Fern and Stark.

#2: Episode 26 – The climax of the battle between Fern and the Frieren clone.

#3: Episode 3 – Frieren gives Fern a hair clip for her birthday.

Finally, Chiaki Kobayashi, the voice of Stark, didn't share Kana's choice for the dance as his top pick, but rather, was a big fan of his character receiving a birthday hamburger:

#1: Episode 12 – Frieren makes Stark a birthday hamburger and he learns the secret meaning behind it.

#2: Episode 11 – Stark wakes up naked next to an equally naked (and incredibly muscular) elf man.

#3: Episode 15 – The dance between Fern and Stark.

Finally, Nobuhiko Kamoto took the chance to share his favorite moments with his character Himmel, the past comrade of Frieren who got the ball rolling on her current adventures:

#1: Episode 14 – Himmel goes down on one knee and gives Frieren a wedding ring as a gift—and she remains blissfully unaware of the meaning behind his actions.

#2: Episode 28 – Himmel explains his philosophy on goodbyes—and his deepest hope that he will meet those he parts from once again.

#3: Episode 1 – Elderly Himmel meets Frieren once again and the reunited party travels to see the shooting stars.

Via ANN