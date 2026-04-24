Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2’s Best Character Gets New Look After Finale

The latest Season 2 of Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End reached its conclusion last month, where the exciting journey of Frieren and her party continues after the First Class Mage Exam. The party travels to the dangerous Northern Plateau and encounters bigger threats than ever. The latest arc only runs for 10 episodes, adapting the Continued Northern Travels and the Divine Revolte Arcs from the manga. Furthermore, the season finale also commences the Golden Land Arc, which is considered the best arc in the manga so far. The series will keep getting more intense from here on out as Frieren and the others head towards Aureole, the place where the souls of the dead rest. Following the second season’s finale, the official X handle of the anime commemorated the 1st character popularity poll with a new visual of Genau, who had a crucial role to play in the Divine Revolte Arc.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The visual features the character with a bird resting on his arm, depicting his connection with it since it’s related to his magic. The character made his debut in the first season of the anime as a proctor of the First Class Mage Exam and a talented mage of the same ranking. In the second season, he reunites with Frieren and her party when the village he grew up in was destroyed due to a demon attack. The story sheds more light on the character and the kindness he buried within himself while taking up a cold and unapproachable front.

What Will Happen in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 3?

Image Courtesy of Shogakukan

The anime is scheduled to return in October 2027 with Season 3 to adapt the fan-favorite Golden Land Arc. The official website confirmed the release window along with a stunning first look at Mahat of the Golden City, who will be the most crucial character in the upcoming season. He is one of the Seven Sages of Destruction, so his powers are extraordinary. The journey of Frieren’s party will continue in Season 3, and they will reach a land rumored to be turned to gold.

While Frieren and the others have no idea yet whether such a land even exists, the anime revealed that it’s the hometown of Denken, a First Class Mage who took the exam along with Fern and the other examinees. The party will reunite with him in Season 3 and help him in his ordeal as he prepares for his death against a powerful enemy. The Golden Land Arc is 28 chapters long, so there’s no way to determine if the upcoming season will adapt any other arc. You can catch up with the first two seasons on Crunchyroll, where we can expect Season 3 to drop as well.

Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Manga Continues Its Indefinite Hiatus

Image Courtesy of Madhouse

While the anime will be released next year, the manga has been on indefinite hiatus since October 2025 and hasn’t dropped any updates on its return. The hiatus was announced due to the poor health of the manga creators, Kanehito Yamada (writer) and Tsukasa Abe (illustrator), as it allowed them more time to work on the series at their own pace.

That was the second indefinite hiatus of the series in 2035, since it resumed its publication briefly in July following a hiatus in January of the same year. While the creators have taken time for rest, they are also working on the story without compromising their health. The hiatus is only to help them adjust their schedule, and the series is expected to return in at least a few months.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!