Netflix Confirms Major Streaming Update For The Most Iconic Detective Anime of All Time

The exciting Spring 2026 anime season is still ongoing, and it continues to bring several surprises in the anime world. Most of the new series are released in the first month of the quarter and end up on Crunchyroll, the largest streaming hub for anime fans worldwide. However, a streaming giant like Netflix takes a different approach and continues to venture into the anime industry with new additions and projects that always pique the interest of anime enthusiasts. While Crunchyroll’s seasonal lineup includes dozens of new series, Netflix usually focuses on original, reviving older anime, and a handful of exciting new shows every month. In recent years, the platform has been more involved with new anime series and films as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. April had another range of surprises for fans, among which Gintama creator’s Dandelion and The Ramparts of Ice were released exclusively on Netflix.

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Furthermore, beloved shows such as Overlord and Spy x Family also made their debut on the platform. As May approaches, What’s on Netflix shared a new list of confirmed series and films being added to the platform in May 2026. While there aren’t a lot of new shows confirmed to be added to the May slate, the platform is bringing new episodes of Detective Conan. Since it’s one of the longest series of all time, Netflix is adding new episodes in batches divided by seasons. The first two seasons are already available for streaming, while the third season will be added on May 1st, 2026.

What Is Detective Conan About?

Image Courtesy of TMS Entertainment

The anime is based on the award-winning manga by Gosho Aoyama, Case Closed, and became known internationally as Detective Conan. The manga began serialization in 1994 and received its anime adaptation by the TMS Entertainment studio two years later. While the manga has a wider fanbase in Japan compared to the West, the localization of the series is finally generating some interest around it. The manga has over 270 million copies in circulation, making it the fourth highest-selling manga of all time.

The story centers around Shinichi Kudo, a 17-year-old high school student and renowned detective, who is investigating a suspicious activity at an amusement park. However, he is attacked by two mysterious men and forced to ingest a poison called APTX 4869, which turns his body into that of a 7-year-old child. Struggling to accept such a change, Shinichi tries to hide his identity and investigate the organization behind his predicament.

He adopts the alias Conan Edogawa and starts living with his childhood friend, Ran Mouri, and her father, Kogo Mouri, an ordinary private detective. Since he is unable to freely solve cases as a child, Conon often uses Kogoro’s voice to appear as though the detective solved them himself. In over two decades, the franchise has released 107 manga volumes, over 1150 anime episodes, and 28 films.

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