Fruits Basket Creator Honors Demon Slayer with Slick Tanjiro Sketch

Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues to be one of the most popular action franchises today, and the creator of Fruits Basket honored its main hero with a slick sketch. The last year has seen a huge boon for the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise as a whole thanks to the massive popularity of the anime. Not only has the anime driven sales of the manga to new heights as fans read to see what's next for Tanjiro and the others, but the manga continues to break records all on its own.

Paying tribute to that success, Fruits Basket series creator Natsuki Takaya took to Twitter to update fans on how they are enjoying the manga thus far. Making sure to read through the physical volume releases (which are breaking all sorts of unforeseen records), Takaya notes how they have to take a break because the other volumes were sold out. But in the meantime, Takaya shared a slick sketch of the series' main hero, Tanjiro Kamado. You can check it out on Takaya's Twitter page at the link here.

(Photo: Shueisha / Hakusensha)

While Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big Mugen Train film is smashing records at the box office, Fruits Basket is enjoying its own success as well. Following the series' return for a brand new anime a couple of years ago, the anime will be returning for its third and final season next year. Confirmed to be in the works after the second season wrapped earlier this year, this final season will finally adapt the finale of Natsuki Takaya's original manga.

With the original anime from 2001 having its own ending, this will be the first time fans of the series will see the true vision of the series play out as intended in the anime. The second season of the series already featured many moments and characters that never got their due in that first adaptation, and fans have been all in on the series because of it!

But what do you think of Natsuki Takaya's take on Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Tanjiro Kamado? Are you excited to see what's to come in Fruits Basket's third and final season? Which manga moments are you most looking forward to seeing play out in the anime?