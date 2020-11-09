Fruits Basket Gets Its First Funko Pops

For those anime fans that are tired of seeing endless Dragon Ball Z and My Hero Academia Pop figures from Funko, today's launch of the first Fruits Basket figures is welcome news indeed. What's more, Funko delivered a decent wave with some solid exclusives.

The common collection includes Kyo Sohma, Shigure Sohma, Yuki Sohma, and Tohru Honda. Pre-orders for those figures can be found via the links below.

As far as exclusives are concerned, look for Yuki Sohma with Rat to come to the Specialty Series, Shigure Sohma with Dog to launch at Funimation, and Kyo Sohma with Cat to arrive here at Hot Topic (perhaps as early as tonight, November 9th-10th around 9pm PST 12am EST. The rest of the Fruits Basket common lineup should arrive at Hot Topic around that time as well.

Fruits Basket's third and final season of the reboot anime arrives in 2021. If you're unfamiliar, a description can be found below.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha's Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

