Fruits Basket Loot Crate Coming From Funimation and Japan Crate

Loot Crates have been a prize package for fans that have gained steam in popularity over time. It goes without saying that Fruits Basket, one of the most popular anime/manga series around, would get a themed crate of its own. A partnership between Funimation and Japan Crate was just announced that will see this new loot crate delivered to fans this June.

The shojo series ran from 1998 to 2006 in manga form, subsequently created as an anime series in 2001 with a 26 episode run. Late last year, it was announced that a new series would be released in 2019 that followed a bit more closely to the manga’s story. Five episodes of the rebooted series are currently available to watch on either Crunchyroll or Funimation Now!

We’ve teamed up with @FUNimation to bring you a Fruits Basket themed crate for June! Join Tohru & the Soma clan with delicious goodies as you watch the latest episodes on Funimation: https://t.co/9gavnNkfiH pic.twitter.com/DcMEwnyYTW — Japan Crate (@JapanCrate) May 2, 2019

Wondering what you get with the release of this crate? Well wonder no more as Japan Crate did a breakdown of what fans of Fruits Basket will receive with the purchase of this box:

“June’s Premium crate features 18-20 full-size candy & snacks directly from Japan including a drink & DIY candy, exclusive pin set, limited edition crate design & illustrated booklet.”

Japan Crate itself was originally created in 2014, offering a wide variety of Japanese products to subscribers. Based on the popularity of their service, Japan Crate has also released a number of other crates including a Doki Doki Crate, an Umai Crate, and a Kira Kira Crate. This Fruits Basket Crate won’t be around forever, so if you’re a big fan of the series, this might just be a necessary pick up for you.

Fruits Basket was originally created by Natsuki Takaya for Hakusensha’s Han to Yume magazine in 1998. The series follows a sweet, young, orphaned girl named Tohru Honda who ends up living with a few members of the mysterious Sohma clan when shenanigans ensue. Things get out of control when Tohru learns the family has been cursed to transform into zodiac animals whenever they are hugged by someone of the opposite sex. Sworn to secrecy, Tohru decides to help break the cyclical curse, and the girl falls in love with a special someone along the way.

