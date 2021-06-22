Full Dive Cosplay Highlights One of Spring's Big Anime Crushes, Reona

✖

One Full Dive cosplay has put the spotlight on one of the big anime fan crushes this Spring, Reona Kisaragi. Light Tuchini and Youta's original light novel series, Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!, was one of the many light novel adaptations that had made its debut this year. Premiering as part of the new wave of anime coming in the Spring 2021 anime season, this series put a new spin on the RPG virtual game subgenre that we have seen popularized in franchises like Sword Art Online.

Now that the debut season of the series is coming to an end along with the rest of the Spring 2021 anime schedule, fans have grown a great appreciate for characters like Reona. She's not the only standout anime crush fans have this season, but she's definitely one of the more unique as she now is guiding the main character, Hiroshi Yuki, through his toughest challenge yet as he plays the ultra realistic Kiwame Quest RPG. Now Reona has been brought to life perfectly through some great cosplay from @nickycoser on Instagram! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicky 琦玉 ꒰⑅•ᴗ•⑅꒱ (@nickycoser)

If you wanted to check out Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!'s anime run before it comes to an end, you can currently find the English subtitled and dubbed episodes streaming with Funimation. The dub even stars Johnny Yong Bosch as the voice of Hiro the main character! If that's enough to pique your interest, they describe the series as such, "Hiroshi Yuki has just picked up Kiwame Quest, the realest VRMMO ever made. But this RPG is TOO lifelike; he can smell, taste, feel—and when he’s hurt in it, his physical body is hurt too. Even worse, his abilities in this adventure suck as much as they do in daily life. This was supposed to be immersion, not reality. Consumed with winning, he swears he’ll conquer this game—even if it kills him!"

But what have you been checking out this Spring season? Which new anime have been your favorites out of all the new releases? Which series have had your favorite characters? Which new show would you want to see return for a new season someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about the Spring 2021 anime season in the comments!