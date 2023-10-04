Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Celebrates The Series Major Anniversary

October 3rd has major significance in the world of Fullmetal Alchemist, with Elric Brothers' fans often taking the opportunity to recall the anime franchise when the day rolls around in the real world. While the series hasn't announced any new anime projects since Brotherhood came to an end years ago, it remains a fan-favorite in the anime community. Now, a handful of cosplayers have gathered to take on the Elric Brothers, their allies, and their antagonists in their shared universe of alchemy.

Fullmetal Alchemist first premiered as a manga series from creator Hiromu Arakawa in 2001. In the series, Edward and Alphonse Elric attempt to bring their mother back from the grave using alchemy, only to bring back a monstrosity instead and lose a few of their body parts in the process. The day that the alchemy experiment gone wrong took place on was October 3rd, wherein Edward swore to find a way to get his brother Al's body back. Throughout the anime series, the siblings find themselves taking on some powerful opponents in the Homunculi while also discovering a conspiracy in the military that threatens the world and shatters their view of the world at large.

Fullmetal Alchemist Anniversary

It seems doubtful that we'll ever see a full-blown sequel to Fullmetal Alchemist in the future, as Hiromu Arakawa has moved onto new projects since her time with the Elrics came to a close. Luckily, the brothers are still well-regarded in the anime world as was apparently with the two recent live-action films that brought the trilogy to an end. While the Elrics' story might be done on the small screen, another project from Arakawa might eventually hit television.

Arakawa is currently working on a new manga series titled Daemons of The Shadow Realm. While not yet confirmed for an anime adaptation, it might make its way to the screen down the line. Here's an official description for the series, "In an isolated village, two twins were born, separated by day and night. It is years later, and while the older brother Yuru has become a hunter of animals, his sister Asa has been locked away in a cage, ordered to perform a special duty that prohibits her from meeting more than a few select individuals. On an otherwise inconspicuous day, a group of armed men riding in helicopters referred to as "dragons" by the citizens, assaults the village in search of Yuru, killing everyone else on sight. When Yuru attempts to meet up with Asa and flee, he finds a dead body instead—on top of that, the person who killed her claims to be Yuru's true twin sister."