Fullmetal Alchemist Announces New Stage Play

It's been some time since the Elric Brothers hit the screen in their animated iterations, as the Fullmetal Alchemist anime has been absent for years. With a trilogy of live-action films recently released in Japan, and then subsequently making their way to North America, the alchemists that were created by mangaka Hiromu Arakawa are once again hitting the "real world". A new Fullmetal Alchemist stage play has been announced that will once again re-tell the wild tale of Edward and Alphonse Elric.

Fullmetal Alchemist is still considered to this day one of the biggest anime franchises in the world and for good reason. The story of the Elric Brothers and their quest in saving themselves from an alchemy experiment gone awry asked some hard-hitting questions when it came to the world at large. For this upcoming stage play, which will open next year in Japan, this will actually be the second live-action play that has focused on Hiromu Arakawa's world of alchemy. Some of the original actors from the first run will be making a comeback, including actors Yohei Isshiki and Ryota Hirono who portrayed Edward Elric originally. In Japan, stage plays will often cast two actors to play one role in some plays, and Fullmetal Alchemist is no different.

Fullmetal Alchemist Returns

An Official Twitter Account for the upcoming stage play confirmed that the story of the Elric Brothers was once again hitting the stage in 2024. The Fullmetal Alchemist performance won't just see some actors making a comeback, but will also feature the reutnr of the director of the first play. Sachiko Ishimaru will direct the string of performances in 2024 while also penning the script.

While a Fullmetal Alchemist sequel and/or spin-off hasn't been confirmed, the creator of the legendary anime franchise has been keeping busy. Hiromu Arakawa is currently working on a new manga series titled "Daemons of The Shadow Realm", that recently made its way from Japan to North America. This manga has yet to confirm that it will receive an anime adaptation though it wouldn't come as a surprise if we one day see the Daemons hit the small screen.

Would you love to see this stage play hit North America? Do you think we might see the Elric Brothers in a new reboot for Fullmetal Alchemist? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of alchemy.