Fullmetal Alchemist's Creator Draws New Art For Upcoming Sequel

Fullmetal Alchemist blew fans away earlier this year when it was announced that the live-action adaptation of the anime franchise would be receiving not one, but two sequels. With the two movies set to arrive in the forms of The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation, creator Hiromu Arakawa has offered new artwork which imagines a hilarious behind-the-scenes of the main characters of the series. While Arakawa has moved on from the franchise following its conclusion, the mangaka isn't shy about returning to the series to celebrate some big occasions.

The dark tale of alchemy has often been referred to as anime fans as one of the most beloved franchises in the medium, with the announcement that the 2017 movie would be receiving two sequels coming as quite a shock when it was revealed earlier this year. To help in celebrating the twentieth anniversary of Fullmetal Alchemist, the movies are looking to pick up where the first movie left off and cover the total story of Edward and Alphonse Elric. While Arakawa hasn't made mention of a sequel series that would return to the world of alchemy, the mangaka has started working on a new manga series in the form of Tsugai of the Underworld.

The new artwork from Hiromu Arakawa sees the likes of Edward Elric, Alphonse Elric, Scar, and several of the other heroes and villains of the series taking the opportunity to take a break from the filming process of the new Fullmetal Alchemist movie dropping into theaters later this month:

(Photo: Hiromu Arakawa)

If you haven't had the opportunity to catch a trailer for Fullmetal Alchemist: The Avenging Scar, you can watch one below which continues the live-action adaptation of the Elric Brothers:

At present, there's been no information when it comes to a North American release for the two sequel films, though we definitely wouldn't be surprised if we received news sooner rather than later, as the first movie hit Netflix soon after its release.

