Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood Gets a Wave of Funko Pops

We haven't seen a proper wave of Funko Pops based on Fullmetal Alchemist since 2018, but the dry spell ended today with the addition of a collection inspired by the popular Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood anime series. The wave includes Edward Elric (with the chance at a glow-in-the-dark Chase), Olivier Armstrong, Riza Hawkeye, and Scar. Pre-orders are available via the links below.

If you are unfamiliar, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is the second anime adaptation of Fullmetal Alchemist, the award-winning manga by Hiromu Arakawa. The manga and anime both follow brothers Edward and Alphonse Elric, two talented alchemists with the ability to manipulate and transform matter. After their mother dies of a sickness, the pair attempt to resurrect her using alchemy. The experiment goes horrifically wrong, costing Edward an arm and a leg and Alphonse his entire body. Edward manages to rescue his brother's soul by binding it to a suit of armor, and the pair set out to somehow restore Al's body and Edward's limbs. During their travels, Edward becomes a State Alchemist and uncovers a conspiracy involving homonculi and the fabled Philosopher's stone.

While the first anime adaptation (simply titled Fullmetal Alchemist) deviated heavily from the plot of the manga as it eventually ran out of manga chapters to adapt, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is a faithful adaptation of the manga and features numerous characters that didn't appear in the original anime series.

You can stream Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood right now on Crunchyroll. Viz Media publishes Arakawa's manga stateside, so you can find digital and physical versions at retailers like RightStuf.