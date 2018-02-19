Netflix Reveals Release Date For Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation

Fullmetal Alchemist surprised fans this year when it released not one, but two live-action feature-length films in theaters in Japan, via The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation. With the first sequel arriving on Netflix earlier this month, the final movie of the trilogy will be arriving on the streaming service as well, and here is when you can expect to see the last installment. While a new Fullmetal Alchemist anime hasn't been confirmed as of yet, the franchise remains one of the most popular in the medium.

Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation will hit Netflix on September 24th, allowing North American fans to catch the movie that was only released in Japan prior. Currently, there has been no news when it comes to these two new live-action films to have a theatrical run in North America, but we're crossing our fingers that they will one day hit the big screen.

The creator of Fullmetal Alchemist, Hiromu Arakawa, has helped publicize the new live-action films not just by supplying new art of the Elric Brothers, their friends, and their enemies, but also wrote a glowing review of the last movie of the trilogy:

"It was like riding a roller coaster! There were so many moving scenes connected to each other, and the whole film was full of highlights. The opening of the film started from an unexpected place. As I kept watching, thinking it was interesting, the two hours flew by and I really enjoyed it.

About halfway through the film, Yamada-kun surprised me so much that I forgot his name, Ryosuke Yamada. Everything about him, from his body to his gestures, was just like Ed himself. The climax scene was just perfect. The young Hohenheim's expression as if he had given up on everything and the young father's muscularity were different from Ed's. Yamada-kun's ability to play three roles by himself was truly amazing. It was so faithful to the original manga. I am very grateful for that. Thank him so much for his hard work!"

What has been your favorite live-action anime adaptation to date? Do you think we'll one day see a sequel arrive for the beloved anime franchise in the future?