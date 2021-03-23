Funimation Announces Spring 2021 Anime Lineup

✖

Funimation has announced the first string of new anime releases coming to their Spring 2021 anime lineup! With the Winter 2021 schedule of anime releases now in its final week, it's time to look ahead to the Spring 2021 schedule of new releases. Unlike this same time last year, this new schedule is jam-packed with not only releases already scheduled in Spring 2021 but series that had been delayed from their initial debut are making their official premieres as well. This means there is a wealth of new releases to look forward to over the next couple of months.

Getting started with My Hero Academia's fifth season later this week, the Spring 2021 schedule is going to be a packed one with Funimation as new shows make their debut quickly after one another. This includes the return of Fruits Basket for its third and final season, Megalo Box for a new sequel season, the return of the Hetalia anime franchise, The World Ends With You's official anime adaptation, and lots of brand new premieres as well. The list of new releases for Funimation's Spring 2021 anime schedule is as such:

My Hero Academia Season 5 - March 27th (SimulDub TBA)

Fruits Basket: The Final Season - Episode 1 Available Now, SimulDub TBA

Hetalia World Stars - April 1st

Combatants Will Be Dispatched! - April 4th

Megalo Box 2: Nomad - April 4th

Dragon Goes House-Hunting - April 4th

Moriarty the Patriot Part 2 - April 4th

Mars Red - April 5th

The Saint’s Magic Power is Omnipotent - April 6th

Full Dive: This Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life! - April 7th

The World Ends With You: The Animation - April 9th

Blue Reflection Ray - April 9th

Battle Athletes Victory ReSTART! - April 10th

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Omega (Season 2) - SimulDub TBA

Zombie Land Saga Revenge (Season 2) - SimulDub TBA

Kingdom Season 3 - TBA

As you can tell by the list, it's going to be a huge new season as this year the staff behind many of these projects won't be surprised from the complications due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While it's still largely an issue, it's a far cry from the Spring 2020 schedule as there are already nearly double the amount of new releases announced coming our way.

