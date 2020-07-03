How to Watch Anime Expo Lite and FunimationCon

It's a strange Summer to be sure, but although Anime Expo and Funimation cannot attend their usual Summer conventions, they are not leaving fans hanging with cool new virtual conventions packed with announcements and other cool events! Anime Expo is branching out with Anime Expo Lite and Funimation has debuted FunimationCon, and both of these major conventions will be taking place over the July 3-4 weekend. For those looking to scratch their convention itch for this unusual 2020 Summer, then this will be a way to do so completely for free. Here's how you can tune in!

Both conventions are currently running as of this writing and each have jam packed schedules. Anime Expo Lite is offering free streams across YouTube and Twitch with different content at different times. You can find the first YouTube channel for Anime Expo Lite's Day 1 events at the link here, and you can find the Twitch stream for Day 1's events here.

As for Day 2's events, you can find the YouTube link here. If you are interested in the full schedule of the two day virtual event, you can find Anime Expo Lite's full line up of panels, announcements, and special events at the link here. Note that all schedule times are in PDT. As for FunimationCon, this virtual convention is also free to join!

There is an additional hurdle to clear for Funimation's virtual convention, however. It's completely free, but you will need to register briefly before hand before getting a link to the proper convention through email. But at the same time, you also get a neat virtual badge for your troubles! To find more information and register for FunimationCon, you can check out the link here.

Funimation has also revealed the full schedule for their two-day virtual convention, and you can find the full line-up of panels, announcements, and special events at the link here. Not only that, but the events of Aniplex Online Fest will be wrapped into both of these conventions as well so you won't be missing out on a huge anime news weekend!

Are you going to be checking out Anime Expo Lite and FunimationCon? Is one drawing you more than the other? What are you hoping to see announced or shown off this weekend? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.