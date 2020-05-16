Funimation VR Theater Adds New Movies Like Fairy Tail to Catalog

✖

During the coronavirus pandemic that has been sweeping the globe, entertainment industries, such as anime, have had to find new ways to connect with audiences and Funimation has unveiled an ingenious new method in the form of a virtual reality theatrical setting, with a new press release listing some new anime films that will be added to the experience. Funimation VR Theater was announced weeks back, letting fans know that they would have the ability to watch movies in a theatrical setting with friends or by themselves by strapping on the appropriate head gear and choosing which anime world they want to experience!

The upcoming major "events" that will be seen as live movie events will be Akira, The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Sword of the Stranger, and I Am A Hero, running from May 15th (yesterday) to the middle of June. On top of this, there are several anime movies that are available for "video on demand" through the new Funimation service in partnership with Big Screen. Those movies are:

● Planetarian: Storyteller of the Stars

● The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya Movie

● The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

● Steins Gate Movie

● Strike Witches Movie

● Fairy Tail Dragon Cry Movie

● Fairy Tail the Movie: Phoenix Priestess

● Ghost in the Shell: The New Movie

● Attack on Titan Part 1 (live-action)

● Attack on Titan Part 2 (live-action)

● Shin Godzilla

● I Am A Hero

● Parasyte Part 1

● Parasyte Part 2

● My Hero Academia: Two Heroes

● Boy and the Beast

● Trigun Badland Rumble

● Death Note: Light Up the New World

● Death Note

● Death Note: The Last Name

● Psycho-Pass: The Movie

● Eden of the East: Air Communication

● Eden of the East: King of Eden

● Eden of the East: Paradise Lost

● Assassination Classroom The Movie: 365 Days' Time

● Garo: Divine Flame

● Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

● Sword of the Stranger

● The School Idol Movie: Over the Rainbow

Needless to say, Funimation is adding a huge library of anime films to push this virtual reality experience forward, and we'll be sure to let you know of any additional details as more changes and additions are made in the future!

