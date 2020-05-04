Funimation Strikes Deal to Stream Classic Anime Like Cardcaptor Sakura and More

Funimation has one of the largest streaming libraries out there, and it is getting even bigger thanks to a new deal. The company has announced its new partnership deal with NIS America which will bring 19 fan-favorite series from the latter to Funimation's streaming platform. These classic titles will bring some of anime's best series to life on Funimation NOW, and it seems the first batch of shows will begin airing this week.

In a statement shared earlier today, Funimation championed its work with NIS America as a win for anime fans around the United States. "Funimation, the leading global anime content provider, has teamed up with NIS America to bring 19 of NIS America’s most popular anime to Funimation’s streaming service," the company explained.

"From the magic of the original Cardcaptor Sakura series to Toradora!, Funimation is delivering even more for fans to enjoy. Teaming with NIS America is part of Funimation’s commitment to offer the best anime to fans. Funimation’s streaming service has over 700 anime series and 13,000+ hours of both new and classic must-view anime."

Currently, there are a slew of anime from NIS America slated to appear on Funimation starting May 5. These first titles include Cardcaptor Sakura, Toradora!, Love Live! School Idol Project (season two), Love! Live! School Idol Project Movie, and Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea.

After these series go live, NIS America will bring over several more series. You can check out those upcoming titles in the list below. If you like what you see, you can sign up for a Funimation trial here.

Arakawa Under the Bridge (Season 1 & 2)

bunny drop

Chronicles of the Going Home Club

Daily Lives of High School Boys

The Eccentric Family (Season 1)

Genshiken Second Generation

Ghastly Prince Enma Burning Up

Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl

Hanasaku Iroha - Blossoms for Tomorrow -

Hanasaku Iroha: Home Sweet Home (Movie)

If Her Flag Breaks

kimi ni todoke -From Me to You- (Seasons 1 & 2)

PandoraHearts

YURUYURI (Seasons 1 & 2)

Which of these series will you be binging this week? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.