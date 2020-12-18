Funimation Announces First Additions to Winter 2021 Anime Lineup

✖

Funimation has announced the first additions to their Winter 2021 anime line up! The Fall 2020 anime season is wrapping its final few episodes for many of the new releases this week, and that means it's officially time to look ahead to the next wave of new anime coming with the start of 2021. The Winter 2021 anime season is looking incredibly stacked compared to many of the release seasons this year as the floodgates begin to open following a year of delays from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and now Funimation has confirmed they will be the home to many of the biggest shows.

Funimation has revealed the first additions to their library in the Winter 2021 anime season and they include some major returns such as The Promised Neverland and Cells at Work! as well as some big premieres such as SK8 the Infinity and more. Here is a breakdown of their first few Winter 2021 selections as revealed through their official website:

Attack on Titan Final Season - SimulDub TBA

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 2 - SimulDub TBA

Dr. Stone Season 2 - SimulDub TBA

Suppose a Kid from the Last Dungeon Boonies moved to a starter town? - January 4th

Otherside Picnic - January 4th

2.43: Seiin High School Boys Volleyball Team - January 7th

The Promised Neverland Season 2 - January 7th

Cells at Work! Season 2 - January 7th

Cells at Work: Code Black - January 7th

SK8 the Infinity - January 8th

Scar on the Praeter - January 8th

Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation - January 10th

Log Horizon: Destruction of the Round Table - January 13th

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Battle of Kimluck - January 20th

This will likely be far from the only major additions to Funimation's library of anime (which can now be accessed on Nintendo Switch) for the Winter 2021 season, so ComicBook.com will be here to update you on any major follow up announcements! This is going to be especially crucial when Funimation confirms the dates for their scheduled SimulDub releases as well.

The Winter 2021 season is already stacking up with tons of new releases alongside some major returns, but which anime are you most excited to start next January? Which of these anime are you most excited to see make their comeback? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!