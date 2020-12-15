Funimation to Launch as Only Anime Streaming App on Nintendo Switch

✖

Funimation will be launching as the only anime streaming app on Nintendo Switch. Following a cryptic tease where Funimation first indicated a collaboration with the Nintendo Switch console, Funimation has now officially announced that fans will be able to check out the anime streaming app on the console beginning on Tuesday, December 15th. It will be available for fans in the United States and Canada with plans to expand to the United Kingdom, Ireland, Mexico and more countries in the months to follow. According to Funimation's press release, this will make it the only anime app on the console.

Chief Product Officer at Funimation, Kaliel Roberts, said the following about the announcement, "We will always go where the community wants their anime, and Funimation is 100% committed to listening to and servicing fans on every platform. When Nintendo Switch was a possibility in front of us, we were a resounding ‘absolutely’ with the opportunity to further serve fans." You can check out a video breakdown of the announcement below:

“Our teams approached the partnership with a shared goal to create a uniquely engaging app experience built for anime fans," Roberts states. "That passionate approach paid off with a compelling and immersive touchpoint that was purpose-built specifically for our audience.” With Funimation hitting Nintendo Switch, it will be available on all current generation gaming consoles following its launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S.

It's been a huge month for Funimation as they have also previously announced that the company has acquired Crunchyroll as well. More details of this acquisition will be revealed at a later date, but soon Nintendo Switch fans will be able to check out a massive library of anime on the go alongside their library of games!

