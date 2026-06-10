King of the Hill Hypes Long-Awaited Comeback For Season 15 Release

King of the Hill’s fourteenth season became one of the biggest revivals that Hulu has featured in the streaming service’s history. While Hank Hill and his fellow Arlen, Texas residents were defeated in the ratings by The Wonderfully World of Gumball, this fact didn’t stop the animated show from being renewed for seasons fifteen through seventeen. Set to return on July 20th next month, Hulu is rolling out the red carpet for the Hill family. In a surprising twist, a major part of the King of the Hill series is returning to the real world, following nearly being put out to pasture in 2025.

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For those who didn’t know, Alamo Beer was sold to King of the Hill fans and beer enjoyers across the country thanks to the Alamo Beer Company. Faced with Chapter 11 bankruptcy, San Antonio’s Alamo Beer Co. was saved by an equity firm, SJK Capital, and is looking to reopen its doors this summer. Earlier this month, the Beer Company returned to social media with a message to fans, hyping up its re-opening the same month that King of the Hill would return, “See y’all in July. Official Grand Reopening date will be announced soon.” While the beer producers have yet to reveal an official date for the comeback, it makes sense to coincide it with the fifteenth season debut of the Hulu revival.

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While an official trailer for King of the Hill’s fifteenth season has yet to arrive, Hulu did release an official synopsis that gives us a better idea of what Hank, Peggy, Bobby, and the rest of the cast will be up to. Specifically, the description reads, “Hank and Peggy settle into retirement life on Rainey Street while attempting to keep their neighbors from going off the rails. Bobby navigates old friendships while dealing with the stresses of being an entrepreneur.” With the Hills in Saudi Arabia for years following the original series finale, reacclimating to America has been a hilarious part of the revival so far.

While Alamo Beer is making a comeback, there have been some characters who have been absent from King of the Hill’s revival that fans are waiting to learn the fate of. Both Luanne and Lucky, voiced by deceased voice actors Brittney Murphy and Tom Petty, were not present in the fourteenth season, leaving many to wonder if the characters would ever return or if they would remain off-screen. The series also lost another voice actor in Jonathan Joss, the man who brought John Redcorn to life throughout the entirety of the series. At present, the Hulu production has yet to confirm whether these three characters will return for the fifteenth season and beyond with new voice actors taking on the roles.

What do you think of Alamo Beer Company swinging open its doors once again to celebrate King of the Hill’s fifteenth season? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via San Antonio Express News