Funko Fullmetal Alchemist Lust Pop Figure Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Given her nature, falling in love with Lust from Fullmetal Alchemist is easy - especially if you're a cosplayer. Despite this, we've had to wait a very long time for a Funko Pop of the character to arrive in the Fullmetal Alchemist lineup. However, the wait is finally over. Pre-orders are live here at Hot Topic (exclusive) for $12.50 while they last - which probably won't be long. If it sells out, you'll be able to find it here on eBay.

Lust is one of the Homunculi villains in the Fullmetal Alchemist series. Named after the Seven Deadly Sins, Lust's team includes Gluttony, Envy, Greed, Sloth, Wrath, and Pride. However, unlike her symbolic sin, Lust's aim was power - her appearance was just another method of obtaining it. She would also have no qualms about torturing her victims with those claws.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

