‘Fullmetal Alchemist’ Funko Pops Have Finally Arrived

The Fullmetal Alchemist-sized hole in Funko‘s anime Pop figure lineup has been frustrating fans for quite some time, but we’re happy to announce that the wait is finally over. The very first Pop figures in the Fullmetal Alchemist line have been revealed, and they will be available to pre-order right here at some point today, October 23rd. UPDATE: The figures are live! The collection includes the following:

• Fullmetal Alchemist Edward Elric Pop! Vinyl Figure #391

• Fullmetal Alchemist Alphonse Elric Pop! Vinyl Figure #392

• Fullmetal Alchemist Winry Rockbell Pop! Vinyl Figure #394

• Fullmetal Alchemist Roy Mustang Pop! Vinyl Figure #393

Outside of the standard lineup of Fullmetal Alchemist Pop figures, look for Major Alex Louis Armstrong to hit GameStop and Alphonse with Kittens at Hot Topic this December.

For those unfamiliar with Fullmetal Alchemist, the series was first created by Hiromu Arakawa. The story follows two brothers, Edward and Alphonse Elric, who learn alchemy in order to bring back their deceased mother. After a terrible miscalculation, however, the two brothers pay a terrible price with Alphonse even losing his body and linking his soul to a suit of armor. As the two boys search for an alchemy that will restore their bodies to their original forms, they join the military and deal with a whole host of new political, ethical, and moral issues.

On a related note, Funko has been very slow to add Pop figures to their lineup for the beloved Bleach anime series, but yesterday they added Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, and two versions of Renji Abarai to the family!

The standard figures in the new Bleach lineup are available to pre-order right here with shipping slated for January. Inside that link you will also be able to backorder the previous Rukia and Ichigo Pop figure releases. The full Bankai mode Renji Pop will be a GameStop exclusive and is expected to arrive in December.

For those who are unfamiliar, Bleach was first created by Tite Kubo for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, running from 2001 to 2016. The series follows the young delinquent Ichigo Kurosaki, who has the ability to see spirits. He soon obtains the power of a Soul Reaper – one meant to usher lost souls to the afterlife – and now has the duty to defend the living world from monstrous dark spirits known as Hollows.

It has been adapted into English thanks to VIZ Media, and has sold over 900 million copies in Japan. The series was later adapted into an anime by Studio Pierrot from 2004 to 2012, and has four feature-length animations, rock musicals, video games, and a ton of other merchandise. You can currently find the series now streaming on Hulu. A live-action film adaptation of the series is now streaming on Netflix. You can find ComicBook.com’s review of the film here.

