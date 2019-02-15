Funko Launches Netflix ‘Castlevania’ Pop Figures at NY Toy Fair

If you haven’t seen the Castlevania anime series on Netflix, you need to remedy that right away. To say that it is the best video game adaptation ever made doesn’t really do it justice. The entire build up from Season 1 and most of Season 2 pays off and then some when you watch the seventh episode of season two entitled ‘For Love‘. Trust us.

If you are already hooked on Castlevania, then you will be happy to know that Funko has unveiled their first Pop figures from the show. You will be able to pre-order them right here at some point today, February 15th along with a ton of other Pop figures announced at NY Toy Fair 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The collection includes Trevor Belmont, Vlad Dracula Tepes, Adrian Tepes, Blue Fangs, and Sypha Belnades.

If you’re not familiar with the animated Castlevania series, you can check out the show’s first and second seasons on Netflix now. The series first premiered to both critical and commercial success, and season three is on the way. The anime series is based on Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse from 1989, and the game itself is based in 1476 and follows as a hunter known as Trevor Belmont as he tries to take down Dracula, who’s become a vampire lording over much of Europe.

The synopsis for Netflix’s Castlevania reads: “Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hand of Vlad Dracula Tepe himself. The animated series is from Frederator Studios, a Wow! Unlimited Media company, written by best-selling author and comic book icon Warren Ellis and executive produced by Warren Ellis, Kevin Kolde, Fred Seibert and Adi Shankar.”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.