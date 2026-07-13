Black Clover Season 2 Reveals Closer Look at Asta’s New Form

Black Clover is coming back to screens with its highly anticipated Season 2 later this year, and the anime is gearing up with a much closer look at Asta’s new form. Black Clover has been one of the most anticipated anime sequel returns of the year overall, and it’s no surprise as to why as it’s been five long years since the anime wrapped up its debut season. Yuki Tabata’s original manga series needed time to flesh out its final arc, and that meant that the TV anime series left things off on a huge cliffhanger.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Black Clover Season 2 is finally going to be making its debut later this October, and has been steadily revealing new looks at its coming episodes as Asta and the others prepare for a big rematch against the Spade Kingdom’s Dark Triad. Asta will be unleashing a brand new form for the occasion, and now we’ve gotten a much better look at how Asta’s Devil Union makes its jump to the screen with its official character design laying it out. Check it out in action below.

Black Clover Season 2 Reveals Asta’s Devil Union Form Design

Courtesy of Pierrot

Courtesy of Pierrot

When Black Clover‘s first season came to an end back in 2021, the final episode of the series unfortunately left things off in the midst of a mini-training arc for Asta and the others as they prepared for a raid on the Spade Kingdom. Asta had begun training with the Black Bulls Vice-Captain Nacht, and had been working together with his devil Liebe to truly unite their power and reach a level that could contend with the Dark Triad. This leads to the debut of the full Devil Union transformation.

This Devil Union transformation takes Asta’s Anti-Magic powers to the next level, and puts him on par with the Dark Triad, who had fully united with each of their devils as well. Now that Black Clover is finally returning for its second season, the anime can pick up from that cliffhanger and jump right into the events of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc. With it leading directly into the events of the final arc of Yuki Tabata’s original Black Clover manga overall, fans are going to want to tune in.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 will be making its premiere sometime this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule. It has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of this time, but it will be streaming exclusively with Crunchyroll for fans outside of Japan when it hits. Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King) will be taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music.

The anime will also feature a returning voice cast from the first season, but any potential new additions to the cast have yet to be revealed as of this time. There likely won’t be any major new players introduced to the anime’s new season considering where in the manga it’s picking up, but this does all lead to events that help bring Black Clover‘s story to an end. Make sure to catch up with it all with Crunchyroll in the meantime.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!