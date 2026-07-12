Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026’s True Premise Makes It the Darkest Revolutionary Anime in Years

The Summer 2026 anime season has arrived in full force, and it has already reached its second week. This means many of the currently airing anime are diving deeper into their narratives with the latest episodes released this week. While dozens of anime are airing this season, only a few have truly stood out, including arguably the darkest anime of the year, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia. The series surprised fans with a special premiere, releasing its first two episodes back-to-back. Science SARU also made it clear that this was a specially crafted production, with its unique visual style showcasing that it was going to be one of the best-looking anime of the season.

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This is exactly what the series’ first episode implies, introducing a girl named Sitara, who is sold into slavery but ends up with a kind noble family that takes care of her and provides her with an education. However, the second episode takes a complete 180-degree turn as Sitara witnesses the deaths of everyone close to her in the noble family, instantly transforming what seemed like a fairy tale into a nightmare. This immediately made the anime much darker, leaving viewers wondering what Sitara’s journey and the series itself were truly about. However, Episode 3 has now been released, and it finally unveils the anime’s true premise, revealing one of the darkest revolutionary stories in years.

Crunchyroll’s Darkest Anime of 2026 Continues to Emerge as an Even More Revolutionary Anime Than Before

Image Courtesy of Science SARU

Up until the second episode, it was completely unclear what the plot of Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia was actually going to be, with many viewers believing it would be a magical fantasy series simply because its title includes the word “witch.” However, the latest episode makes it clear what this “witch” actually means, essentially unveiling the anime’s true premise. After Sitara is left hopeless, witnessing the deaths of everyone close to her at the hands of the Mongol Empire, she is ready to end her own life. However, after being stopped by someone in the same situation and recalling Ahmad’s teachings about using education to choose the best possible outcome, Sitara decides to use her intellect to take revenge.

Because she can read, Sitara uses her literacy to enter the Mongol Empire and begin her revenge by first retrieving the book that her late master, Fatima, wanted to save above all else. Using her scholarship, she is already able to infiltrate the Mongol Empire and reach one of the princesses who possesses the book, preparing to execute the first step of her revenge. This episode makes it more than clear that the “witch” in the anime’s title does not refer to a magical individual, but rather someone who plans to bring down the Mongol Empire from within using her knowledge.

The latest episode also makes it clear that Sitara is completely determined to accomplish her mission, choosing to trust no one and instead using her intelligence to gain the trust of the people within the Mongol Empire. This establishes that the anime’s plot is centered on revolution, making it stand out because Sitara was once nothing more than a slave girl, and her decision to challenge a ruling empire is revolutionary on a scale that few anime have attempted. Rather than being a power fantasy, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia is an anime about a female protagonist standing against a patriarchal force, portraying a kind of revolution that almost no anime has explored before, making it a series everyone should be watching on Crunchyroll to see just how far this revolution will go.

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