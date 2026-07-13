4 Sci-Fi Anime From 1998 That All Millennials Know Are Undeniable Classics

The ’80s and ’90s were great decades for sci-fi anime, and one year in particular brought Millennials multiple classics in the category. Anime really began to blow up in the West in the mid to late ’90s, and many of the titles from that time hooked Millennials — both on the individual series and the medium more broadly. The best offerings spanned genres, but sci-fi series were well represented among the most popular hits. And the category certainly dominated 1998, which introduced four great anime that continue to be highly regarded and well loved today.

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Two of them are still among the most commonly cited classics in the category, as they delivered characters, settings, and themes that have stayed with fans in the decades since their release. The other two anime were less massive upon their debuts, though they developed dedicated followings that cemented them as worthy stories. All four still make for engaging viewing experiences, too, speaking to their lasting legacies.

4) Cowboy Bebop

Twenty-eight years after its 1998 debut, Cowboy Bebop remains an uncontested classic — and the space-faring adventure series completely deserves its reputation. The anime was an immediately daring one, mashing together multiple genres in a way that might not have worked for any other project. Its blend of sci-fi, western, and neo-noir storytelling worked in its favor, however, making it stand out among the other offerings at the time.

Its colorful but flawed cast of characters also helped in that endeavor, as did the cynicism it approached their adventures with. The show was as existentially devastating as it was charming, whether it was taking the Bebop crew on another standalone mission or grappling with Spike’s complicated past. The visuals and music were also standouts, and most of the anime’s strengths hold up today. Millennials continue to look back on it fondly, but even newcomers can appreciate its lasting appeal.

3) Trigun

Trigun may have come out in 1998, but the anime is still influential today. There’s a reason it was rebooted with Trigun Stampede and Trigun Stargaze, both of which reignited the excitement surrounding this story. Unfortunately, neither has proven quite as beloved as the original. Another sci-fi western combo — 1998 was clearly a good year for those — Trigun drew Millennials in with its harsh post-apocalyptic setting and compelling protagonist, the latter of whom complemented the backdrop by not neatly fitting into it. Vash’s pacifism and unyielding morals made him an easy figure to root for, and his iconic design helped ingrain him into the anime landscape for years to come.

The questions surrounding Vash’s past, as well as the balanced way that Trigun approached his trauma, also helped the anime resonate with viewers during its initial run. The series managed to infuse fun and humor into Vash’s adventures, too, ensuring it had plenty of strengths to offer. Even with its more steady pacing, Trigun makes for an engaging watch today. That’s true whether you’re returning to the sci-fi classic or picking it up after missing out on the initial hype.

2) Serial Experiments Lain

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Serial Experiments Lain is less well-known today compared to titles like Cowboy Bebop and Trigun, but the 1998 sci-fi series is still a masterpiece. In fact, the anime’s themes were so ahead of its time that it feels even smarter in the present. Its narrative centering a young girl losing herself to a virtual version of reality feels all too prescient in hindsight. And it was intriguing in the ’90s, too, even if the internet felt a long way off from achieving the sort of technology present in the anime.

Serial Experiments Lain tends to lean more cult classic than full-on classic, as not every viewer will appreciate its abstract storytelling. Rather than unpacking its concerns about technology using a straightforward, linear narrative, it explored those them through confusing sequences that made more sense the second time around. Those who enjoyed the series back in the ’90s will still appreciate it now, perhaps even more so given how real-world tech has developed over time.

1) Outlaw Star

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Outlaw Star continued 1998’s trend of delivering exciting space westerns — and although the series never reached the heights of anime like Cowboy Bebop and Trigun, it was an undeniably good time. Like the former, it benefited from a crew with entertaining personalities and dynamics. It also had intriguing world-building, as it mixed sci-fi and fantasy together, using both technology and magic to drive its story forward. The action and atmosphere benefited from this, and the animation was decent for its time.

Despite only running for 26 episodes, Outlaw Star managed to amass a dedicated following, turning it into a cult classic of sorts. And although the series isn’t mentioned as often as the others in present-day anime discussions, it holds up well enough years later. It’s a bit more upbeat than the likes of Trigun and Cowboy Bebop, making it a nice palate cleanser between them. 1998 really had something for every space western fan, and those who frequent the genre can still enjoy its best titles decades later.

Which of these 1998 sci-fi hits is your favorite? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!