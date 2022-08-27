Futurama Reboot Episode Titles Officially Revealed

Fry, Leela, Bender, and the other crew members of the Planet Express are being saved from cancellation once again as Hulu announced earlier this year that Futurama was returning with new episodes on its streaming service. While a release date for the Matt Groening series has yet to be confirmed at this point, the episode titles for the return of this beloved animated series have arrived online, giving us an idea of what these quirky animated characters will be up to.

The cast members that originally brought the characters of Futurama to life will be making a comeback, including the likes of Billy West, Katey Sagal, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, John DiMaggio, and David Herman. Controversy arose originally when it was revealed that due to contract disputes, the voice of Bender, John Dimaggio, might not be returning to the animated series. Luckily, the dispute was settled and Dimaggio himself revealed that he would be returning as the hard-drinking, heavy-smoking robot who has easily become a favorite character in the franchise.

The episode titles for Futurama's comeback read as such:

"The Impossible Stream,"

"Rage Against The Vaccine,"

"Zapp Gets Cancelled,"

"The Prince And The Product,"

"Related To Items You've Viewed,"

"Children Of A Lesser Bog,"

"How The West Was 1010001,"

"I Know What You Did Last Xmas,"

"Parasites Regained,"

"All The Way Down."

Futurama's history has been a wild one in terms of how it has been brought back from the dead in the past. originally airing on Fox beginning in 1999, the series came to an end originally during its fourth season. Much like another Fox staple, Family Guy, the series gained new life thanks in part to re-runs airing on Cartoon Network's Adult Swim. From here, syndicated episodes arrive on the SyFy channel before it was announced in February of this year that new episodes were on the way to Hulu.

When last we left the member of Planet Express, Fry and Leela had lived an entire lifetime with one another in a world frozen in time, leaving fans to wonder how they will appear when the series returns.

Which episode of the upcoming Futurama revival sounds most interesting? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Planet Express.

