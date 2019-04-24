Watch: Garou vs. Tanktop Master Gives One-Punch Man Season 2 Its First Solid Fight

After keeping the action relatively simple for the first two episodes, the Japanese animation studio J.C. Staff gave Season 2 of One-Punch Man its first solid fight with this week’s episode.

Early in the episode we see the villainous “monster” Garou in a park challenging Tanktop Master, Tank Topper Army and Mumen Rider to a fight. The S-Class leader manages to get a few good shots in, but before he can deal the final blow Mumen Rider reminds him that Garou is just a human, and that killing him would go against being a hero. Garou seems to throw in the towel by walking away, then quickly turns around and attacks. He reveals his special “Fist of Flowing Water Crushing Rock” technique, hitting Tank Top Master with double the amount of force he took form one of the hero’s punches.

Here it is, the first unghosted fighting scene of One-punch man’s second season. pic.twitter.com/xZBQKIsM0U — Ashita (@AshitanoGin) April 23, 2019

He viciously smashes Master’s face into a nearby concrete wall, then brutalizes Mumen Rider by repeatedly bashing his face into onto the road. Master tries one more attack, but Garou nails him on the chin to knock him out. Garou easily plows his way through the rest of the Tank Topper Army, followed by one of Bang’s students Charanko.

Later in the episode we see Saitama visiting both Mumen Rider, Tank Top Master and Charanko in the hospital. While all of them are alive, they all looked considerably injured from the fight.

By the end of the episode Garou had also beaten Golden Ball and Spring Mustachio before accidentally running into Saitama. Naturally, our hero knocked him out without knowing who he was with a single chop.

One-Punch Man Season 2 is now streaming on Hulu, and on Crunchyroll outside of the United States. The season is directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director), with new production studio J.C. Staff taking over for Madhouse. Yoshikazu Iwanami serves as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota contributes new character designs.

