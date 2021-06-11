Gatchaman Battle of the Planets Funko Pops Are Finally Here

Tatsunoko's Science Ninja Team Gatchaman (known as Battle of the Planets in the West) is an iconic anime series that debuted in the '70s and has been highly influential in the years since. That's why fans have been asking Funko to deliver Pop figures based on the franchise for years, and today they finally delivered.

The Science Ninja Team Gatchaman Funko Pop wave includes Ken Washio, Joe Asakura, and Jun. They look fantastic if you ask us. Pre-orders are live here at Entertainment Earth now. If you are unfamiliar with Science Ninja Team Gatchaman aka Battle of the Planets aka G-Force, a description can be found below.

"Using amazing weapons powered by super-science, the international terrorist organization known as GALACTOR is out to steal all of Earth's resources for itself and its inhuman masters. Mankind's only hope? The International Science Organization and their elite strike force, the Science Ninja Team! But these five young heroes will have their work cut out for them as they take on the seemingly impossible task of defeating GALACTOR's horrific arsenal of mechanized weapons of mass destruction and endless armies of henchmen.

Can costumed commandos Ken the Eagle, Joe the Condor, Jun the Swallow, Jinpei the Sparrow and Ryu the Owl really overcome such overwhelming odds? Utilizing the incredible technology and fighting techniques created by Dr. Nambu, and with the mighty ship the God Phoenix at their command, they just might!"

