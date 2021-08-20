Ghost In The Shell Is Hitting North America IMAX Screens

✖

Plenty of anime movies have made their way into North American theaters in the past, with Demon Slayer: Mugen Train even recently managing to take the number one spot over the likes of Warner Bros' Mortal Kombat, and one of the most legendary films in animation history is set to hit IMAX screens this fall with Ghost In The Shell. With the film receiving a 4K remaster, the movie released in 1995 might be hitting a brand new audience when it hits the big screen with the release not just being touted in the West, but also in Japan.

The Official Twitter Account for Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045 helped share the news that the upcoming 4K remaster would be hitting IMAX screens this September on the 17th, as well as having a home release in October, giving fans plenty of chances to see the cybernetic adventures of Major Motoko Kusanagi:

Director Mamoro Oshii also lent his thoughts on the upcoming theatrical release of the remastered film:

"Fortunately, this work has been reborn in a new way with each technological advance. I am happy to see it in theaters in this era. Please enjoy. "

The last time we were able to see the Major and her fellow officers of the law was in the Netflix series of Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045, though fans were torn when it came to the overall quality of the series, though an upcoming movie is promising to compile the best moments of the series into one effort.

For those of you who haven't seen Ghost In The Shell, the official description reads as such:

"In the year 2029, cybernetic government agent, Major Motoko Kusanagi and the Internal Bureau of Investigations are hot on the trail of “The Puppet Master”—a mysterious and threatening computer virus is capable of infiltrating human hosts. Working closely with her fellow agents from Section 9, the Major embarks on a high-tech race against time to capture the omnipresent entity."

Will you be catching Ghost In The Shell on the big screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of cyber-punk.