Anime

Netflix’s Ghost In The Shell Anime Prompts Debate with First Trailer

Ghost In The Shell is arguably one of the most influential animes of all time, with its first […]

By

Ghost In The Shell is arguably one of the most influential animes of all time, with its first feature length film acting as a spring board for the medium in the West. Following this initial release, several anime series were created to give us a more in-depth look into the world of Major Motoko Kusanagi. The franchise, however, is no stranger to controversy, with the live action movie released in the West sparking serious debate regarding Scarlet Johanssen’s role as the main protagonist.

Now, it seems as though controversy is revisiting the series once again, as many fans are letting their thoughts known about the animation that is being used for the upcoming Netflix series, Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045!

Videos by ComicBook.com

To check out the trailer for yourselves, see the Official Video from Netflix below:

For those unfamiliar with Ghost in the Shell, the series was created by Masamune Shirow (as Mobile Armored Riot Police in Japan) in 1989. You can read its synopsis here: “Set in 2029 Japan, the series follows the Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterror organization led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (a woman forced to live with a cybernetic body due to an accident when she was young) as they investigate the crimes committed between machines and humans.”

Doesn’t Suit Ghost In The Shell

Harsh

HD Remaster?

Disappointed

Super Harsh

Not Crazy About It

The Playstation 3 Gets A Lot Of Mentions Here

Ghost In The Shell Meets Pixar?

Tagged:
, , , , , ,

Related Posts