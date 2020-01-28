Netflix’s Ghost In The Shell Anime Prompts Debate with First Trailer

Ghost In The Shell is arguably one of the most influential animes of all time, with its first feature length film acting as a spring board for the medium in the West. Following this initial release, several anime series were created to give us a more in-depth look into the world of Major Motoko Kusanagi. The franchise, however, is no stranger to controversy, with the live action movie released in the West sparking serious debate regarding Scarlet Johanssen’s role as the main protagonist.

Now, it seems as though controversy is revisiting the series once again, as many fans are letting their thoughts known about the animation that is being used for the upcoming Netflix series, Ghost In The Shell: SAC_2045!

To check out the trailer for yourselves, see the Official Video from Netflix below:

In the year 2045, the world has entered a “Sustainable War” and the former members of Japan’s elite Section 9 are suddenly confronted with a being who possesses tremendous intelligence and physical capabilities. “Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045” premieres April 2020 pic.twitter.com/y8yn4Oo26p — See What’s Next (@seewhatsnext) January 27, 2020

For those unfamiliar with Ghost in the Shell, the series was created by Masamune Shirow (as Mobile Armored Riot Police in Japan) in 1989. You can read its synopsis here: “Set in 2029 Japan, the series follows the Public Security Section 9, a counter-cyberterror organization led by Major Motoko Kusanagi (a woman forced to live with a cybernetic body due to an accident when she was young) as they investigate the crimes committed between machines and humans.”

Doesn’t Suit Ghost In The Shell

i’m just very disappointed the artstyle doesn’t suit GITS. Don’t get me wrong, I love ilya’s work but it just does not apply here. But aside the art, animation is freaking spectacular. — Chronomium (@bejaburicer) January 27, 2020

Harsh

Sorry but I will never accept those kind of netflix cgi crap to be called anime… — Rei Libris 📚🖋 (@reilibris) January 27, 2020

HD Remaster?

this looks like an HD remaster of a ps3 game — Moonbob (@Moonbob6) January 27, 2020

Disappointed

Saying I’m disappointed with how Netflix’s Ghost in the Shell looks would be an understatement

I’m a huge GitS fanboy and even then I’m thinking about skipping it entirely pic.twitter.com/Dr0oNb9bPF — Walt (@_watsu) January 28, 2020

Super Harsh

Hey @netflix WTF!!! Which PS1 game did you grab this garage from? How did you guys think that this looked good for Ghost in the Shell. Burn it, postpone it, hire some decent 2d animators, and issue a public apology to the anime community. pic.twitter.com/dmg4co8yKq — Pav (@ArcanaFab) January 27, 2020

Not Crazy About It

So I saw the Ghost in the Shell Netflix teaser……..not crazy about it. The CGI isn’t even on par with that of the opening from SAC. Maybe they might make it look better when it comes out??? pic.twitter.com/DIDwQbV6Ye — MegaGearsX (@RandleBraylon) January 28, 2020

The Playstation 3 Gets A Lot Of Mentions Here

My lukewarm take on the new Ghost in the Shell trailer is “it looks like a trailer for a PS3 action game that bares some resemblance to Ghost in the Shell.” — Well Howdy Pardner! (@DocHaus) January 28, 2020

Ghost In The Shell Meets Pixar?