Gintama: Gintoki’s Dub Actor Thanks Fans on Twitter

Gintama is one of those series you have to see to believe. The show is one of anime’s funniest out there, but don’t mistake its humor for fluff. The shonen has plenty of action for fans to enjoy, and many of them have waited for Gintama to go live with its own English dub. Thanks to Hulu, that version has gone live, and the voice of Gintoki is thanking fans for their patience.

Taking to Twitter, the actor behind Gintoki’s dub went live with a message for fans. The actor, who goes by Naked Viking online, confirmed they had landed the role the other day.

“I usually keep this page strictly music related. But I also voice act for those who don’t know. Check out ya boy as the main dude in Gintama / My character is Gintoki Sakata.”

For those curious about the actor, his stage name is Roly Gutierrez. He is based out of Miami, FL and works as a music engineer and producer. While he goes by Naked Viking in the music world, he has worked in voice acting under Gutierrez.

Now, it seems the actor has made a big break with his work on Gintama. The show received its first official season one dub from Hulu not long ago. Unfortunately, little is known about the show’s cast as its credits are cut in each episode. Gutierrez hopes Hulu will add the credits in before long, writing, “[It] would’ve been really cool to see our names up there. But I’m sure we’ll be in many more to come. Fingers crossed!”

Gintama was originally created by Hideaki Sorachi for Weekly Shonen Jump in 2003. The series is set in an Edo period Japan that’s been invaded by aliens known as Amanto. After the shogun surrenders, humans then are forced to live alongside these invaders. The series follows a samurai Gintoki Sakata, who picks up odd jobs with his friends Shinpachi and Kagura to pay the rent for their Yorozuya home base. After ending its run in Weekly Shonen Jump (and had fans thinking the series would end forever), the series continued for a few chapters in Jump GIGA magazine to wrap things up properly. But with the series now over, fans of the franchise have been flooding creator Sorachi with support for what he’s produced over the years.