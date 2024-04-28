Go Go Loser Ranger Hypes Next Arc With New Trailer

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has capped off the anime's first major arc with its newest episode, and the anime has revealed the first look at what's coming in the next arc with a new trailer! Go! Go! Loser Ranger! has been introducing fans to a twisted new take on Super Sentai ideas where it's been revealed that the enemy monsters are actually at the mercy of the Dragon Keepers, the supposed heroes of the world. Fans watched as Fighter D failed at his attempts to turn the tables in the episodes thus far, but Episode 4 marked an interesting new turning point.

Fighter D swapped places with Hibiki Sakurama when it was clear there would be no clear way out of the situation for the monster, but now it's setting up for a much bigger arc to come. As Fighter D enters the Rangers program officially as he continues to look for a way to end the Dragon Keepers, he's going to be introduced to all sorts of other Rangers in-training with the next arc of the series. Dubbed the "Bailong's Nest" arc in Negi Haruba's original manga, you can check out the trailer hyping Go! Go! Loser Ranger!'s next arc below.

How to Watch Go Go Loser Ranger

Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is now airing its episodes as part of the Spring 2024 anime schedule, and will be streaming with Hulu in the United States (and Disney+ internationally). Keiichi Sato directs the new anime for Yostar Pictures with Keiichiro Ochi in charge of the series' scripts, Kahoko Koseki designing the characters, and Yoshihiro Ike composing the music. The series stars the likes of Yusuke Kobayashi as D, Daishi Kajita as Hibiki Sakurama, Yumika Yano as Yumeko Suzukiri, Yuichi Nakamura as Red Keeper, Go Inoue as Blue Keeper, Kensho Ono as Yellow Keeper, Kosuke Toriumi as Green Keeper, M.A.O as Pink Keeper, and more.

Kondansha USA has licensed Negi Haruba's original Sentai Daishikkaku manga for an English language release, and they tease the series as such, "When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's Last Hope!...or are they? In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all...from the inside!"