Godzilla: 3 Foot Kaiju Statue Now Available For Pre-Order

Godzilla has some major projects on the horizon, with the king of the monsters set to appear in a sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong and an upcoming television series on Apple TV+ that will further explore Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse. Before the lizard king makes his big return, fans will have the opportunity to pick up one of the biggest statues depicting Godzilla to date, but if you want to add this kaiju to your collection, it's going to take a major financial commitment as the statue from Prime One Studio attempts to capture the giant menace of the kaiju.

Prime One Studios has dived into plenty of different franchises in the past when it comes to creating statues of popular pop-culture characters, such as DC Comics, anime series, video games, and a number of other genre-changing series. This three-foot statue of the lizard king isn't the first kaiju-focused memorabilia that Prime One has created, having recently released a number of statues and busts to celebrate Legendary PIctures' successful crossover film, Godzilla Vs. Kong. Besides focusing on Godzilla and Kong from the latest movie of the MonsterVerse, the statue producers also produced a brand new take on the lizard king's mechanical doppelganger, Mechagodzilla.

Prime One Studio shared the first details of the Pre-Order for the giant Godzilla statues, which will set fans back over two thousand dollars if kaiju collectors want to add these fresh takes on the lizard king to their collections next year as the statues are set to arrive in 2023:

The Legendary MonsterVerse has recently announced that the sequel to Godzilla Vs. Kong will see the return of the director of the original, Adam Wingard, with actor Dan Stevens confirmed to be leading the man. On the television front, the currently untitled kaiju series on Apple TV+ just added director Matt Shakman to its roster, who had previously worked on Disney+'s Wandavision before agreeing to jump into the world of Godzilla and his fellow Titans. While no actors have been confirmed to join the MonsterVerse television series, rumors are swirling that Wyatt Russel is set to join the cast.

Will you be picking up these wildly large Godzilla statues? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the MonsterVerse.