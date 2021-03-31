Kaiju Fans Rejoice For Godzilla Vs. Kong Sequel

Godzilla Vs. Kong didn't just confirm that a sequel is on the way, but that the director of the initial battle between the king of the monsters and the ruler of Skull Island in Legendary Pictures' MonsterVerse, Adam Wingard, would be returning alongside a new leading man in Dan Stevens of Legion and Eurovision fame. While the next movie that will, presumably, see Godzilla and Kong clash has yet to reveal when it will be hitting theaters, fans can't contain their excitement that the MonsterVerse is planning to bring back some of its heavy hitters.

In the first crossover film of the MonsterVerse, Godzilla scored a major victory against Kong, with the two eventually setting aside their differences in order to fight an even bigger threat in MechaGodzilla. While the two seemed to leave one another amicably, their rivalry might begin anew in this sequel, as well as within the upcoming Apple TV+ that will expand on the MonsterVerse. With actor Russell Wyatt reportedly being sought to be the lead actor of this new series, it seems that Legendary Pictures' universe isn't slowing down any time soon.

Actor Dan Stevens has certainly had some memorable roles in the past, with the actor being the star of the X-Men television series, Legion, and the Beast in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast adaptation. With Stevens set to be the leading man for Wingard's kaiju sequel, this wouldn't be the first time that the two worked together, as 2014's The Guest saw Wingard in the director's chair while Stevens brought the disturbing leading man to life in that horror feature.

What do you think of the MonsterVerse confirmed to be making a comeback to the big screen? Are you hyped that director Adam Wingard is returning to helm the project? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of kaiju.