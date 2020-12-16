This Godzilla Christmas Tree Is Pretty Much Perfect

✖

Godzilla is the definitive King of the Monsters, and he rules over his dominion every day of the year. The icon has been living large in the past few decades, and not even the occasional holiday can knock Godzilla out of his fierce rule. Thanks to a special update from Legendary Entertainment, fans know how Godzilla celebrates the winter holidays.

Over on Twitter, Legendary made fans geek out in a big way when it posted a special photo. The studio posted a picture that shows Godzilla celebrating Christmas in a big way, and the monster did so by turning himself into an actual Christmas tree.

Are your holiday decorations up yet? If not, take inspiration from this incredible “Treezilla" created by Steven Newland! pic.twitter.com/Zb2kcQ3fLL — Legendary (@Legendary) December 15, 2020

You can check out the tree above as Steven Newland made the true for Christmas. The decor is supremely impressive, and that is because the tree is shaped like Godzilla with a tail and all. The monster is shown with a distinct head and limbs which come complete with talons. Two lights were set in to mimic Godzilla's eyes, and a mouth was carved out to bring the monster's fangs to life.

And what's more, Godzilla is breathing smoke. Obviously, this set-up was surely made with a fog machine. It is hard to make a Godzilla tree any better than this, so diehard fans will want to take note of this design for the next holiday season. Just make sure you don't forget Godzilla's Santa hat.

Clearly, the Godzilla fandom knows how to adapt the kaiju for the holidays, and the King of the Monsters doesn't seem to mind. If you look carefully, you can even see a couple of Godzilla stockings hung on a mantle. There is really no limit to how you can rope Godzilla into the holidays, and fans are the better for it.

What do you make of this festive makeover? Which other Godzilla monsters need to get in on this?