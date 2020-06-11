Godzilla Debuts Streetwear Line from Crunchyroll Loves

Godzilla is back in a big way thanks to the recent MonsterVerse films, so it is only right for the big guy to get a new clothing line. Over at Crunchyroll, the company's streetwear team felt it was time for the monstrous kaiju to get a contemporary makeover. Now, Crunchyroll Love has presented its new fashion line, and we have to admit we're huge fans.

The collection is available exclusively through the Crunchyroll Store online. There are hoodies, t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, and totes available. Of course, you can also get some cute plushes if that is more your speed, and you will want to buy the whole line once you check it out.

You can see photos of the pieces in the slides below before checking them out at Crunchyroll here. Each of the pieces is available for pre-order in a variety of styles. The clothes are also unisex so anyone of any gender expression can rock the look.

“With the Crunchyroll Loves line, fans everywhere are truly able to express their love for their favorite anime and manga brands through streetwear fashion, and we’re excited to bring Godzilla into this new world,” said Lora Cohn, the Managing Director, International Licensing of Toho International, Inc.

“It has been such a fantastic experience collaborating with Crunchyroll on the designs seen in the brand-new Godzilla collection, and we’re excited to bring our fans new, everyday ways to celebrate the King of the Monsters."

As for pricing, this line has a range of price points for fans to choose from. The tote is the cheapest entry at under $20 USD while the hoodies are a bit pricier at about $60. Each piece features some sort of Godzilla imagery whether it is Spacegodzilla, Mechagodzilla, Mothra, and beyond. This is definitely a line for Godzilla fans of any age to check out, but you better hurry! Supplies are limited and this fresh collection will most certainly sell out.

Which pieces of the collection would you like to add to your closet?