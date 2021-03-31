Godzilla Cosplay Suits Up With Glowing Armor

One awesome cosplay has taken off with fans for giving Godzilla a whole new kind of makeover with a new set of armor inspired by the famous Kaiju! The Titan has been tearing its way through Legendary's MonsterVerse for the last few years, and it seemed like its journey was going to end with the final film in the quadrilogy, Godzilla vs. Kong. It turned out that this movie was such a success that the MonsterVerse is now going to expand with all sorts of new projects that will likely continue to introduce fans to much different takes on the classic icon.

Not only is there a new TV series being developed with Apple+ that with further flesh out the MonsterVerse, but there's also a new sequel now in the works for Godzilla vs. Kong. These projects are still in their early phases of development, so it's hard to gauge what monsters we might see. But there would be a cool way to armor up the humans for the fight next time around with some killer kaiju looks such as the glowing armor demonstrated by @brysenpai.cos on Instagram! It's a cool new approach to Godzilla, and you can check it out below:

Godzilla vs. Kong was such a hit with Legendary that now there's currently a full sequel now in the works. Filming has been underway on the sequel for some time, and director Adam Wingard has been confirmed to return for the new movie. The cast of the sequel includes the returning Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, and there will be new additions to the film with Dan Stevens, Fala Chen, Alex Ferns and Rachel House all joining the cast. There's no title for the sequel just yet, but it's being written by Terry Rossio, Jeremy Slater, and Simon Barrett.

As for what to expect from the big sequel, early plot details revealed tease an even deeper dive into the Hollow Earth and ancient Titans explored in Godzilla vs. Kong. It was hinted that there was a larger slate of battles that ultimately led to Godzilla vs. Kong's big battle in the present day, and it seems like the next expansion of the MonsterVerse will continue to build on this. Maybe it's time to properly suit up for what's to come?

What are you hoping to see in Godzilla vs. Kong's big sequel? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!