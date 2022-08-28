Godzilla vs Kong 2: Director Adam Wingard Shares First Set Video

Principal photography is officially underway for the sequel to Godzilla vs. Kong, with helmer Adam Wingard now sharing the first video from the production's set in Australia. In a post to the film's official TikTok account, Wingard is walking to a soundstage when he's interrupted by the eponymous kaiju's roaring and shaking camera mimicking a trembling ground.

"Oh talent's here," Wingard jokes as he rushes into the stage area.

Little is known about the film, although it's fully expected for Kong to take center stage in a battle against more titans. It's the fifth film in the MonsterVerse behind Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Godzilla vs. Kong.

"I think Godzilla vs. Kong is the first time that we've really truly been able to have full sequences where the film leaves the humans and stays with the monsters, just like any other character," Wingard said in a previous interview with EW. "That's a big breakthrough VFX-wise and even story-wise. If there's another MonsterVerse movie, in my opinion, it should be the first full-on monster film. I would say, 30 percent humans, the rest monsters, basically flipping the formula of what a lot of these movies generally are. I think people are ready for it."

In addition to another MonsterVerse flick, a streaming series for AppleTV+ is also in the works.

According to the plot synopsis shared by AppleTV+ (as spotted by SciFi Japan), the new MonsterVerse TV series is described as such, "Following the thunderous battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking new reality that monsters are real, the series explores one family's journey to uncover its buried secrets and a legacy linking them to the secret organization known as Monarch." As the synopsis seems to suggest, the series will be focusing on the human side of the equation.

The Godzilla vs. Kong sequel will arrive in theaters in 2024. What are you hoping to see happen in the movie? Any specific kaiju you hope to appear? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.