Godzilla vs. Kong Sequel Confirms Cast, Plot Details

Though filming has been ongoing on the project for some time, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures have confirmed the first details on the upcoming follow-up to 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong. As previously reported, director Adam Wingard will return behind the camera for the film and will welcome back returning cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, and Kaylee Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens, Fala Chen (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Alex Ferns (The Batman) and Rachel House (Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Thor: Ragnarok). The film does not currently have a title but is being written by Terry Rossio (Pirates of the Caribbean), Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight) and Simon Barrett (You're Next).

According to the official press release from the studios, this latest entry follows up the explosive showdown of Godzilla vs. Kong with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Production is ongoing in Queensland, Australia with the feature film scheduled to be released on March 15, 2024. Wingard will be reuniting with several of his collaborators from 2021's Godzilla vs Kong including director of photography Ben Seresin (World War Z), production designer Tom Hammock (X, The Guest), editor Josh Schaeffer (Molly's Game), and composer Tom Holkenborg (Mad Max: Fury Road). The film will also see some new faces on the creative side including costume designer Emily Seresin (The Invisible Man), makeup artist Sabrina Wilson (The Suicide Squad), hairstylist Gloria Pasqua Casny (The Tomorrow War), and VFX supervisor Alessandro Ongaro (The Adam Project, Ghostbusters: Afterlife).

Upon its release last year, Godzilla vs. Kong marked one of the most successful movies' at the box office of the pandemic era, also kicking off Warner Bros. 2021 plans of day-and-date movies streaming on HBO Max. In total the film grossed over $460 million worldwide and became the second movie to gross over $100 million domestically since the pandemic began (a feat achieved many times over since then).

