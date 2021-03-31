MonsterVerse Scouts WandaVision and The Boys Execs for First TV Show

Godzilla is taking a well-deserved rest these days after taking on Kong at the theaters, but Legendary Entertainment is not done with the MonsterVerse. While plans for a new movie carry on behind the scenes, all eyes are on the franchise's first television series. Apple is helping bring the yet-titled show to life, and now, we have learned two pop culture veterans are joining the project.

The reports went live recently as fans learned the MonsterVerse movie has found two directors at this point. The first is none other than Matthew Shakman will direct the first two episodes. The director, who oversaw Marvel's hit WandaVision, will also act as an executive producer on the title.

And as for the second director chosen? It turns out the MonsterVerse has reportedly singled out Julian Holmes. The director is known best for their recent work on The Boys as well as Lost in Space. At this time, it is not clear how many episodes Holmes will oversee, but fans are excited to see the MonsterVerse is welcoming such fresh talent to its roster.

These additions are not the only ones coming for the MonstVerse TV series, of course. Reports have also confirmed Mari Yamamoto has joined the show's cast. Their role at this time is unknown, but they are in good company. Anna Sawai, Ren Watabe, Kiersey Clemons, Joe Tippett, and Elisa Lasowski have all signed on to the series. Chris Black and Matt Fraction are credited as creators for the series, and Legendary is creating the MonsterVerse film alongside TOHO, the original rights holder for Godzilla.

As for what we know about this mysterious TV show, little has been said officially. Fans have been told the show is set after Godzilla circa 2014 and follows various people as they recover from the kanji's debut. A family's "journey to uncover its buried secrets" will introduce them to the secretive work of monster hunting, and Monarch will play a key role in the project whenever it drops. At this time, no release window has been shared for the yet-named project.

HT – Deadline