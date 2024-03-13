Godzilla Fulfills One Girl's Dream With the Ultimate Date: Watch

Godzilla is in hot demand these days. From its recent Academy Award win to the upcoming launch of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, things are going well for the kaiju. The renaissance has fans on a high, and now, Godzilla is going viral all thanks to its biggest fan. After all, Godzilla showed up to take one fan on a date for TV, and the whole thing is as bonkers as it is... cute?

The whole thing came to the surface in the wake of Godzilla Minus One's Oscar win. Over on social media, videos surfaced of a girl being surprised at home by Godzilla for a date. The strangely wholesome gift went viral online with millions of views, and it turns out this stunt was done a few years back.

A teenage girl fulfills her lifelong dream of going on a date with Godzilla. pic.twitter.com/v11FxTQgW1 — Kaiju No. 14 (@14_kaiju) March 12, 2024

The date was concocted by Knight Scoop, one of many variety shows available in Japan. The show's team were told about a 13 Godzilla mega-fan who wanted nothing more in life than to date the kaiju. So of course, the hosts made it happen. Seira Watanabe was surprised by the kaiju at home, and the pair were left to go on a cute date across town.

From a picnic to holding hands and playing games, Godzilla makes for an excellent date. There is reason why his throwback date has surfaced, and it isn't just because of the shock factor. Godzilla cleans up nicely, and we're sure there is a Queen of the Monsters somewhere just waiting to woo the beast.

For now, Godzilla is going to be too busy to date. On the heels of a historic Oscars win, the MonsterVerse is next up for the monster. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is slated to launch on March 29th. So if you want to check in on Godzilla, you can visit the theater in a few weeks! You can also brush up on the monster's most recent MonsterVerse entries over on Max.

What do you think about this wild Godzilla date? Would you like to wine and dine the kaiju? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!