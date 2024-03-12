Godzilla Cosplay Creates The Queen of The Monsters

Godzilla is flying high thanks to Godzilla Minus One's big victory at this year's Academy Awards. With Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire hitting theaters this month, the popularity of the kaiju king could not be higher. While giant monster fans will sometimes don costumes that take on the appearance of the king of the monsters, one cosplayer took the opportunity to transform the lizard king into a queen with some spot on cosplay for Godzilla.

Following Godzilla Minus One winning the award for Best Visual Effects at the Oscars, director Takashi Yamazaki had this to say, "My career began 40 years ago, after the shock of seeing Star Wars and Close Encounters of the 3rd Kind. To someone so far from Hollywood, even the possibility of standing on this stage seemed out of reach. The moment we were nominated, we felt like Rocky Balboa — welcomed into the ring as equals by our biggest rivals, which was already a miracle. But here we stand. To all the VFX artists outside Hollywood, Hollywood was listening, and this award is proof that everyone has a chance. Finally, on behalf of the cast and crew of Godzilla Minus One, I want to tell our producer, Shuji Abe, who we've lost too soon… We did it! Thank you so much!!"

Godzilla, Queen of The Monsters

Since debuting the 1950s, kaiju fans have seen countless iterations on the killer kaiju who has been both hero and villain in his varied career. While Godzilla was a villain in the Academy Award-winning film, expect to see a far more altruistic king of the monsters in this month's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. Regardless of the versions of 'Zilla we've seen in the past, we've never seen one that looks like this kaiju fan's cosplay.

Alongside Godzilla Minus One and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, Apple TV+ also released a television series that explored the past and present of the kaiju hunting organization, Monarch. Despite seeing some serious success for the streaming service, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters has yet to be confirmed for a second season, though the showrunners certainly left the door open for more stories to take place in the future.

